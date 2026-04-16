Register for Bussey Brook Meadow Clean Up in Arnold Arboretum

Get your hands dirty later this month for the annual Earth Day Clean Up at the Bussey Brook Meadow in the Arnold Arboretum.

The focus will be on removing invasive plants within the woodland areas adjacent to the Blackwell Footpath and South Street to improve the ecology of those areas and build previous volunteer efforts. Volunteers will also pick up litter between Bussey Brook and the train tracks, as well as along the South Street wall.

Wondering where and what is the significance of the Bussey Brook Meadow? It’s a 24-acre urban wild. Learn more about it on the Arboretum’s website.

The 24 acres that make up Bussey Brook Meadow–a part of the Arnold Arboretum located between the Forest Hills MBTA Station and the Arboretum’s South Street Gate–are preserved with minimal human interference as a site for research into the complex interactions that characterize urban environments. Protected through the Arboretum’s indenture and not subject to loss from future development, this “urban wild” supports studies in a range of disciplines, generating abundant data about the ecological functioning of a modern city.

Tools and gloves will be supplied, but you’re welcome to bring your favorite pair of work gloves, and be ready to get dirty.

The cleanup is organized by the Arboretum Parks Conservancy, Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) and the Urban Wilds Program.

The cleanup is Saturday, April 25 from 10 am to noon, and it’s rain or shine. Sign up here