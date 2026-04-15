New Restaurant: Café Selah Open on Centre Street

Café Selah opened earlier this month and is serving coffee drinks, teas, sandwiches, salads, bowls, pastries, and more.

The cafe is at 613 Centre St., the former home of When Pigs Fly (closed in August 2025), and describes itself as “study friendly” on its Instagram page.

The cafe’s menu highlights “Saleh Signatures”, including affogato, berry mocha latte, island foam latte, passion fruit matcha, shaken brown sugar espresso, and more. The menu also highlights its four frappes (caramel, coffee, mocha, and pistachio).

There’s also a small selection of sandwiches and salads including a ham and Swiss croissant, BLT, chipotle chicken melt, avocado cobb salad, eden quinoa bowl, waterman breeze salad, and more. Pastries and pastelitos are also available.

Café is open 6:30 am to 6:30 pm on weekdays, and weekends from 8 am to 4 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Selah (@cafeselahjp)