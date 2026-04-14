Shattuck Campus Redevelopment Public Meetings on April 15, May 8, and May 19

There are three upcoming virtual public meetings led by the state to engage the community about how to redevelop the Shattuck Campus on Morton Street.

The meetings are to generate interactive discussions and to help that the redevelopment meets the community’s needs.

What is known is that the Shattuck Hospital at 170 Morton St. in Franklin Park, will be razed at some point.

In 2021, the state sought proposals to redevelop the property for 75 to 100 supportive housing units. They got one proposal—from the Boston Medical Center—that included 446 treatment and emergency shelter beds, 405 units of supportive housing, and outpatient programs to serve up to 400 people a day. The state announced in 2023 that the proposal was too big.

The state remains committed to redeveloping the site and wants public input to inform a new RFR (request for responses) process focused on supportive housing. The state believes using the site for supportive housing is most consistent with 1949 legislation and land transfer deed.

Meeting attendees who want to speak are encouraged to either indicate this during the Zoom registration or email their request directly to EOHHS (MortonStreetRedevelopment@mass.gov) in advance of the event. Keep in mind that a request to speak does not guarantee speaking time during the event, and please keep your remarks to no longer than four minutes. Written comments can also be emailed to the same email address listed above.

The first session is April 15 from 6-7:30 pm, followed by May 8 from 12-1:30 pm, and May 19 from 6-7:30 pm. Click here to join the meetings via Zoom.