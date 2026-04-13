JPZeroWaste Launches Reusable To-Go Container and BYO Mug Programs with JP Restaurants

Just as its name indicates, JPZeroWaste is looking to curb waste, and has launched a reusable to-go container program and a BYO mug program with Jamaica Plain restaurants.

In the program, restaurants go through Recirclable , a service where customers can order their takeout in reusable containers. Then, after the purchaser is finished, they can return the vessel to any participating establishment for no cost.

JPSeafood Cafe is participating. Customers can order online or in person, but have to let the JP Seafood team know they want the order in the reusable to-go containers. Presently, they are only offering the service for sushi. At the restaurant customers can scan the QR code and show the restaurant team that they have “checked out” the containers and then return by scanning the return QR code and the QR code on each container.

Jadu and Ula Cafe are will begin participating in the next week. More restaurants are on the horizon, too.

To participate, customers need to download the Recirclable app. Users need to provide contact information and a credit card, but it is free to the customer unless they don’t return the container within two weeks.

JPZeroWaste received a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), which is providing funding for the initiative.

“Think of it like a library,” said Bridget Lee, a JPZeroWaste founding member. “The grant has funding to get a few more restaurants up and going so if any restaurants are interested they can email me at JPZeroWaste@gmail.com.”

In another restaurant initiative, JPZeroWaste launched its own BYO coffee cup campaign. Customers can bring any clean mug to participating cafes that have the logo (below) on their door/window. Knowing that mugs come in all different sizes, baristas know how much drink to provide.

With or without the sticker, Lee has found numerous restaurants willing to participate.

“Participating cafes have this sticker on their door but really almost any place I have gone will fill my own cup,” said Lee.