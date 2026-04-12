Volunteers Wanted for Wake Up The Earth Festival

Do you love the Wake Up The Earth Festival? Or maybe you’ve never been to it. Either way, volunteers are wanted for numerous aspects of the annual Wake Up the Earth Festival happening May 2.

Volunteers are wanted for different roles for the day of, day before, and lead up to the festival activities.

Volunteers can:

Create art for the festival and parades, glow up our festival puppets, paint and sew festival banners

Volunteer for the parade and be parade marshal, puppet carrier, parade leader, or supporter

Volunteer to staff the festival for setup and breakdown, run kids and art activities, trash bandits, stage support, and vendor support

Join the outreach team to help get the word out with flyers and digital content.

Join the core volunteer and coordination team to run the festival.

Click here to fill out the volunteer form and let festival organizers how you’d like to help out.