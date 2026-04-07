Pressley Condemns President’s Threat to Destroy ‘Whole Civilization’, Says He Must Be Removed from Office

After condemning President Trump’s threat to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran, U.S. Rep Ayanna Pressley called upon Congress to stop the war and remove him from office.

Pressley was relieved when Trump backed off his threat to drop bombs all over Iran on Tuesday, but stayed pat on the need to remove him.

Deeply relieved that the bombs will stop—for now.But threatening the destruction of an entire civilization has repercussions.Republicans must call Congress back NOW, pass a war powers resolution, & stop this unauthorized war.And Trump must be removed from office immediately. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@pressley.house.gov) 2026-04-08T00:19:12.781Z

Pressley (MA-07) previously voted in favor of a War Powers Resolution to stop the war and affirm the Congress’ constitutional power to authorize war.

In March, Pressley spoke on the House floor condemning Trump for waging an endless war in Iran with no regard for human life. She made an appeal to Trump and her colleagues to stop this war, spare the servicemembers and Iranians who are being harmed, and consider the lives already lost in the U.S. and Israeli governments’ attacks.