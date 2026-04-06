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Hop on Main Streets on Tap Trolley Tour on April 11

By David Ertischek on April 6, 2026

A limited amount of tickets are still available to hop-on and hop-off the Main Street on Tap Trolley Tour on April 11.

The tour will visit local breweries and eateries to sample their libations. Attendees receive complimentary appetizers at each location and a history tour on the trolley. The stops include

Attendees can start their tour at any of the four stops – so it’s important to choose your ticket according to your starting location.

The event is from 1 to 5 pm. Buy your tickets here.

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