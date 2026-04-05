Boston’s First Non-Alcoholic Bar – Beyond Proof – Opening in Jamaica Plain

When it opens its door for the first time on Tuesday in Jamaica Plain, Beyond Proof will be Boston’s only zero-proof bar.

The new restaurant is being opened at 597 Centre St., where Ten Tables was until owner Krista Kranyak closed it in December — promising a new restaurant concept would be coming soon.

In Facebook post, Kranyak said the concept is deeply personal to her.

Three years ago, I made the decision to let go of alcohol. In that process, I found myself searching for spaces and experiences that treated zero-proof offerings with the same care and creativity as everything else in the industry I’ve loved for so long. Too often, those spaces didn’t exist. Now I’m seeing a shift. A movement. More people are looking for this kind of experience and bringing their own curiosity and care to it. Beyond Proof is my response to that shift. It’s a place to create what I most want, and what I see others are seeking too.

Kranyak said the menu will be serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes to be “shared or savored slowly, alongside the drinks.”

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