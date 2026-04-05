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Boston’s First Non-Alcoholic Bar – Beyond Proof – Opening in Jamaica Plain

By David Ertischek on April 5, 2026

When it opens its door for the first time on Tuesday in Jamaica Plain, Beyond Proof will be Boston’s only zero-proof bar.

The new restaurant is being opened at 597 Centre St., where Ten Tables was until owner Krista Kranyak closed it in December — promising a new restaurant concept would be coming soon.

In Facebook post, Kranyak said the concept is deeply personal to her.

Three years ago, I made the decision to let go of alcohol. In that process, I found myself searching for spaces and experiences that treated zero-proof offerings with the same care and creativity as everything else in the industry I’ve loved for so long. Too often, those spaces didn’t exist. Now I’m seeing a shift. A movement. More people are looking for this kind of experience and bringing their own curiosity and care to it. Beyond Proof is my response to that shift. It’s a place to create what I most want, and what I see others are seeking too.

Kranyak said the menu will be serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes to be “shared or savored slowly, alongside the drinks.”

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