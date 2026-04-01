JP History: Kindergarten for the Blind Once Stood Where MSPCA is Located

Did you know that in 1887 the Kindergarten for the Blind opened in Jamaica Plain where the MSPCA is currently located?

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Jamaica Plain Historical Society hosted Perkins School for the Blind Lead Archivist Jen Hale, who spoke about the women who led the former JP school.

“The Kindergarten was the first of its kind in the United States and had considerable support from prominent women in the Boston area, including Isabella Stewart Gardner, Louisa May Alcott, and an eleven year old Helen Keller. After opening its doors to students in 1887, the Kindergarten was staffed by several exceptional women and some of the lasting impacts of their innovations may be surprising to audiences,” according to JPHS.