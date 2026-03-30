Councilor Weber Not in Favor of Students Drinking in Algebra Class

To no one’s surprise, District 6 City Councilor Weber is not in support of students drinking in algebra class, and he’s not planning on teaching the art of microbrewing to elementary school students.

Now the context: Weber made these pronouncements in his weekly newsletter in reaction to last Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

This week’s most ridiculous debate played out at the end of our Wednesday meeting in relation to a non-binding resolution put forward by Councilors Ed Flynn and Julia Mejia calling for the City to refuse to issue any permits for the sale of alcohol at White Stadium during Legacy F.C. games.

There is a state law prohibiting the sale or possession of alcohol at school facilities. But Weber said that he and his colleagues don’t know where the state law applies to White Stadium on the nights when it is being leased by the soccer team. He said that if it does apply to Legacy game days, that the team should seek a variance to be able to sell alcohol.

But Weber didn’t think that the resolution was filed out of interest in upholding the law, or a commitment to children.

Rather, I felt it was just another attempt to create a barrier to the renovation of a stadium that will be used predominantly by BPS students. For that reason, I called the arguments being made in favor of protecting the children from the evils of beer gardens “disingenuous” and voted “no” on the resolution, and was joined by nine of my colleagues in defeating the resolution.

Weber added that he’s not sure if he took or didn’t take the bait, but he knows one thing — he’s not going to be tapping kegs with second graders anytime soon.