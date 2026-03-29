Parents Raise Enough Money to Keep Croft School Open for Rest of School Year

Thanks to fundraising efforts by Croft School parents, the Jamaica Plain private school will remain open for the rest of school year.

After shocking news that the co-founder had misrepresented the school’s finances, the Croft community jumped to raising around $5 million to keep the school open the rest of the school year.

Croft School kids have also been involved in fundraising, as some students led a bake sale at the South Street mall (tennis/pickleball court area) this weekend.

As a result of his admission that he mismanaged funds, co-founder Scott Given was quickly suspended, and is being investigated by the Boston Police, according to the Boston Globe.

The parents provided a statement about being able to keep the school open:

Just 10 days ago, we learned of an existential crisis that threatened to shutter the doors of our school. It was shocking and deeply upsetting to us all. But our community rallied and responded with focus, clarity, and drive. We launched a remarkable grassroots effort focused on a singular, short-term goal: keeping JP Croft open until the end of the school year. Today, we can share with gratitude and joy that the Croft JP community has raised enough money and established the systems necessary to operate our school through the last day of the school year. We are incredibly proud of our community. Our school is not defined by the actions of our founder or failures of oversight. It is defined by its teachers, its dedicated staff, and its families—more than half of whom receive financial aid—who, together, have built a diverse, vibrant, and deeply committed learning environment. When this community first stepped forward to raise the funding needed to keep the school year alive, we didn’t just do it for our own kids—we did it for all the educators, students, and families who chose to make this school their own. This remains a true all-community effort. The work of securing our school’s future is not over — our focus now turns to activating a long-term strategy to ensure this extraordinary community remains open, stable, and thriving for many years to come.