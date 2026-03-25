New Fusion Tapas Restaurant Coming to Centre Street

Another new restaurant is coming to Centre Street. The newest addition will be an unnamed fusion tapas restaurant.

The restaurant will be at 668 Centre St., and according to the JP Centre/South Main Streets sign in the window, the business is also looking to serve alcohol. But from the looks of it, the restaurant won’t be opening soon because it doesn’t look like any work, or minimal work, has been done in it yet.

This sport has been vacant since the boutique store Nckls & Dimes closed.

It’s not the only new restaurant coming to Centre Street, as Mr. Drinky is coming to Centre Street just a few blocks over.