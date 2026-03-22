Art Donations Wanted for JP Open Studios Fundraiser

The JP Arts Council is seeking small work donations of 2D/3D original art for its Art on Tap fundraiser to support JP Open Studios.

This is a great opportunity to purchase work from artists, meet-up friends, have some snacks and drinks and guarantee the future of Jamaica Plain Open Studios.

Art on Tap will be on April 29, 7-9 pm, at the Sam Adams Brewery. Admission $5 at the door. All donating artists receive complimentary admission.

Call for Donations:

Original small work donations of 2D/3D original art

Submissions from all artists are welcome

Artists don’t need to be JP residents or have participated in JPOS

Artists can submit more than one work

All media are welcome

Pieces should be small, no larger than 12×18

Pieces should be sleeved, framed, boxed, etc – self contained/protected

If an artist prefers they may include a minimum purchase price – otherwise this will be a “pay what you want” event.

Donations must be received by April 20 and can be dropped off to:

Robin Radin/JPAC “ART ON TAP” 15 Eliot St., JP or

Gail Bos/JPAC “ART ON TAP, 48 Sheridan St, JP.

For planning purposes please email coordinator@jpopenstudios.com before April 20 if you plan to participate.

Please include the following information with each artwork: (Note: this info will be used for your tax donation receipt – please print legibly with complete information)

Your name/Studio Email addresss Name/Title of piece Medium (please be descriptive: “silver gelatin print” is better than “photograph”

At the end of the event artists can take any unsold work with them. For those not at the event the there will be an art pick up date available. Any artwork not picked up after this date will be donated.