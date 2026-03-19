Register to Participate in Love Your Block Cleanups in Jamaica Plain

Would you like to host or join a Love Your Block cleanup next month? Registration for the 2026 Love Your Block spring cleanups is now open.

Jamaica Plain Love Your Block spring cleanups will take place on Saturday, April 25. Residents can register through March 30 by clicking here to host a cleanup or join an existing effort. Individual volunteers can also pre-register to join cleanups, with the Office of Civic Organizing matching participants to neighborhood cleanup sites after registration closes.

Love Your Block is a citywide initiative that invites residents to host or join neighborhood cleanups and beautification projects across Boston. Love Your Block projects include park and street cleanups, open space revitalization, mulching, and flower plantings.

Last year set a record with more than 3,100 registered volunteers across 152 sites citywide. The Office of Civic Organizing will provide cleanup supplies, including trash bags, gloves, brooms, rakes, trash pickers and a Love Your Block T-shirt, and will coordinate trash pickup in partnership with the Boston Public Works Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

All participating tool pickup locations are listed on the Love Your Block page, where individuals can also find guidance on how to host a cleanup site. To better support volunteers and streamline communication, the city launched a new Love Your Block FAQ that provides answers to frequently asked questions about registration, tools, cleanup logistics, and volunteering.