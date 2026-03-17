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Major Water Main Break in Jackson Square

By David Ertischek on March 17, 2026

A major water main break occurred this afternoon that has turned Columbus Avenue by Centre Street in Jackson Square into a small pond.

The Boston Fire Department reported shared photos of the flood at 3:55 pm today. Boston Water & Commission was on scene to stop the leak.

WCVB shared an overhead video of the scene:

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Published in Police and Fire

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