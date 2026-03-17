Major Water Main Break in Jackson Square

A major water main break occurred this afternoon that has turned Columbus Avenue by Centre Street in Jackson Square into a small pond.

The Boston Fire Department reported shared photos of the flood at 3:55 pm today. Boston Water & Commission was on scene to stop the leak.

Avoid the areas around Centre street and Columbus Ave Jamaica Plain , Firefighters are working at a major water main break. Boston water and Sewer are on scene to stop the leak. pic.twitter.com/FOrtz4wT09 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2026

WCVB shared an overhead video of the scene: