City Hosting Franklin Park Master Plan Fair on March 19

Are you wondering about the city’s master plan for Franklin Park? Well, city staff are hosting an event on March 19 to discuss the Park’s Circuit Drive traffic calming study, tennis court expansion, dog facilities, White Stadium, and more.

This is an in-person event that will include a brief presentation, followed by tabling sessions for residents to talk with the city’s Parks & Recreation and Planning Departments, and the Urban Wilds Crew.

There will be updates from the city about:

“As you know, the city has been working on many projects and initiatives at Franklin Park. Our goal with hosting the project fair is so that folks can get a better sense of the breadth and depth of all the investments we are doing at Franklin Park. It is also an opportunity to engage more intimately with each project team,” said Franklin Park Executive Director Luis Perez Demorizi.

This meeting is at March 19, from 6 to 8 pm at the William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse.

This meeting is not intended to hear an update about the state’s plan for the Shattuck Hospital campus.