Register for Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer Leagues

Youth soccer season is almost upon us — and there’s still time to sign your kid up.

JP Children’s Soccer

This is an introductory soccer league is for children 3.5 to 6.5 being played at Pinebank Field by Jamaica Pond. This is a one-day a week league, with practices lasting between 45-60 minutes available on Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday.

Coaches are wanted and coaches get free registration with the COACHJP code. Registration is open, and late registration begins April 18. The season runs from April 29 — June 28.

Age requirements are as of the first Wednesday of the Season, April 29, 2026.

3.5 – 4.5: Level 1 – (DOB 10/29/21 – 10/28/22) 4.5 – 5-5: Level 2 – (DOB 10/29/20 – 10/28/21) 5.5 – 6.5: Level 3 – (DOB 10/29/19 – 10/29/20)



Registration Status: Open

Regular Registration: Monday, October 20, 2025 – Friday, April 17, 2026 Late Registration: Saturday, April 18, 2026 – Saturday, May 2, 2026 Program Duration: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 – Sunday, June 28, 2026 Early Registration Cost: $30 Regular Registration Cost: $30 Late Registration Cost: $40 Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer is a community soccer program for youth players in Boston for grades 1 through 12. This league operates in the fall and spring. Most players are from JP, but any child from Boston is welcome to join. The levels are based upon grade level: Academy (Grades 1 & 2), Campeones League (Grades 3 & 4), and travel teams (Grades 4-12).

Registration is open for all levels, but there is a waiting list for Grades 4-8 travel teams.