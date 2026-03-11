Wenham Street Cinema Permanently Closed

The Wenham Street Cinema has closed its, um, garage doors forever.

What started off as watching movies together in a JP resident’s garage became so much bigger. Politicians came to speak to neighbors, experts came to speak on particular topics, musicians performed, and more. The Wenham Street Cinema became a neighborhood gathering spot.

Matt Shuman started the Wenham Street Cinema with his friend Jesse Abbruzzese several years after Shuman moved to Wenham Street in 2012. The cinema became a place for neighbors to come together to watch a movie, an awards show, and a good sound system was eventually purchased for the cinema thanks to a local real estate company.

Shuman penned a goodbye email, explaining that his family has moved from Wenham Street. He thanked many people such as his former upstairs neighbor who kindly let the cinema use her half of the garage, and other neighbors who lent technical assistance for many years.

It was hard to leave Wenham, but last month my wife Amy, son Caleb, and I moved about a mile north to a new home near the Monument…Over time it grew to be a part of my life that brought me great joy, something I was very happy to share with neighbors and friends. It simply would not have been possible without the tremendous generosity, kindness, and support of you all. Your encouragement, notes of thanks, and most of all, participation, helped transform an inert and sometimes dank garage into a place that fostered, at least on its best days, connection, smiles, and fond memories. Lastly, I want to thank the neighbors closest to the garage who easily could have asked that I not blare Christopher Nolan movies at 9pm, but instead welcomed my events, came often, and encouraged me… Wenham Street Cinema is now officially closed. I will remember it – and your remarkable support – forever. With gratitude, Matt Shuman Formerly of 23 Wenham Street