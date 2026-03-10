JP Fights Back Fundraiser to Support Community Orgs on March 13

Grassroots organization JP Fights Back began last fall, and has quickly established itself as a philanthropical arm for local organizations fighting food insecurity, supporting immigrant populations, and supporting the Jamaica Plain community.

“A number of us had an idea that we felt JP is a place with a lot of organizations and this was a good opportunity to come together and talk about how we can provide support to each other,” said longtime Jamaica Plain resident Enid Eckstein.

In January, JP Fights Back provided $4,000 to food justice programs, and in the fall it provided close to $5,000 to organizations fighting food insecurity, said Eckstein. Organizations to receive funds included JP First Baptist’s Centre for Food Justice, Heal the Hood, and the Jamaica Plain Task Force for the South Street Boston Housing Authority apartments.

On March 13, JP Fights Back is holding a fundraiser at Spontaneous Celebrations to raise funds for organizations providing legal aid and fighting food insecurity. Some of the organizations include JP First Baptist, Brazilian Women’s Group, JP Neighborhood Development Corporation, Jamaica Plain Progressives, Swing Left JP, Hyde Square Task Force, Heal the Hood, JP Visibility Brigade, Democratic Socialists of America, Center to Support Immigrant Organization, and other neighborhood organizations.

Along with fundraising, Eckstein said JP Fights Back has organized residents to participate in No Kings Days, and also looked to educate people about their legal rights when it comes to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and their right to protest. Eckstein said JP Fights Back visited and leafletted more than 10,000 homes during the height of the government shutdown.

“We had more than 180 volunteers. People really want to do something to help others. We want people to know their legal rights, know what they can do,” said Eckstein. She added that JP Fights Back is encouraging everyone to talk with community members and support their neighbors.

“Our goal is to protect our neighborhood and keep JP safe and keep JP diverse,” said Eckstein. “We’re trying to provide coordination between organizations. We’re building an infrastructure for a strong community that can respond to issues. At the end of the day, we would like a community where people really know their neighbors.”

Eckstein said JP Fights Back’s focus on community had led to fundraising for local organizations, informed people of their rights–and also led to neighborhood potlucks.

“To me, it’s pretty astounding. People who’ve lived next door to each other for years are coming together and meeting each other for the first time to support each other and community organizations,” said Eckstein.

If you’re interested in learning more about JP Fights Back please emailed JPfightsback@gmail.com.