Boing! Toy Shop is Expanding

Boing! Toy Shop is expanding into the adjacent empty storefront.

A sign in the old storefront of George’s Shoes (669 Centre St.) by JP Centre/South Main Streets says that Boing! is expanding into the location. The sign says to visit Boing!’s Instagram, Facebook, and website, for details. But it doesn’t seem like those sites/channels have been updated yet. George’s closed last year after 100-plus years in the location.

An employee previously told JP News that the owner was looking into hosting events in the new location, among other possibilities.