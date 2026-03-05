Help Guide City’s Jamaica Pond Boathouse and Bandstand Project

The city would like to hear residents’ thoughts on the Jamaica Pond Boathouse and Bandstand as they investigate potential repairs, renovations and/or additions.

The boathouse and bandstand date back to 1912 and are mainstays in community events such as the annual lantern parade, and many other gatherings.

Boston’s Public Facilities and Parks and Recreation Departments are working with Annum Architects on a programming/feasibility study. The study will provide the city with info, design approach, estimated constructions costs, and recommendations to determine the future of the boathouse and bandstand.

The city would like to know what matters most to you as they study the boathouse and bandstand. They’d like to know about your thoughts on programming of the spaces and what you enjoy most about them.

Click here to participate in the survey.