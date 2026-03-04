Cuba Solidarity Gathering at First Baptist on March 7

The community is invited to participate in a gathering in solidarity of Cuba at Jamaica Plain’s First Baptist Church on March 7.

Community members are mobilizing to support the Cuban people who are dealing with a recent American federal administration declaration that blocks all countries from selling or donating oil to Cuba. This blockade is causing some of the most severe restrictions in the 65-plus-year history of the U.S. blockade against Cuba. Cuba produces approximately 40% of its daily oil needs and is experiencing significant electrical grid challenges with many cities enduring daily blackouts lasting 12-18 hours. That’s led to school closures, transportation issues, limited access to hospitals, and widespread food spoilage due to lack of refrigeration.

A special message will be heard from Pastor Manolo Hernandez of Iglesia Bautista Comunidad

Cristiana Emanuel, First Baptist Church JP’s sister church in Cuba, which provides

medical and nutritional donations to all those in need in the city of Mayabeque.

Organizers are calling on community members to respond with direct humanitarian support and public solidarity. At the gathering you can find out how you can get involved in efforts to oppose US intervention and other policies that are increasing the suffering of the Cuban people.

Donations of medical and nutritional supplies are wanted. Priority medical items are listed on the organizers’ supply list. Here is a link to the most needed supplies: medical products.

Donations can be dropped off or brought to the event and will be taken to Cuba on March 11 by a local reverend.

The event is Saturday, March 7 from 4-6 pm at the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.).