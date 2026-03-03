Letter: 600,000 Lbs of Clothing and Goods Donated to Jamaica Plain Goodwill Store in 2025

I am writing to thank the residents of Jamaica Plain for demonstrating their community spirit and commitment to sustainability by donating nearly 600,000 pounds of clothing and household goods to Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries in 2025.

Goodwill is a community-based nonprofit that relies on these donations to support its mission. Each year, it provides job training and career services to help thousands of individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency to achieve independence and dignity through work.

The Jamaica Plain Goodwill store is located at 678 Centre Street, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Everyone has items to donate and I am deeply grateful to each Jamaica Plain resident who chooses to donate them to Goodwill. You make a difference.

Sincerely,

Joanne K. Hilferty

President and CEO

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries