Join Standout to Protect Kids, Families and Communities at Curley School (and Boston Schools) on March 4

Boston parents and educators are participating in a national day of action on March 4 in protest of the federal administration cuts to schools, child care, healthcare, public services, muzzling of academic freedom and more.

Locally, there will be a standout at numerous schools including the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain, Mendell Elementary School in Roxbury, and Bates Elementary School and Sara Roberts Elementary School in Roslindale.

The national day of action is being organized by the American Federation of Teachers. Participants will meet for a standout at the Curley School’s Centre Street entrance side at 7:45 am. Participants will hold signs, share Know Your Rights flyers with families and community members.

“Many families and community members are dealing with rising costs and cuts to important public services like education and healthcare. At the same time, immigration raids are creating fear in communities that should feel safe and welcoming. We believe students do best when schools are fully funded and educators have the support they need. Our goal is to make sure families feel informed and supported, and to show that as a community, we believe everyone deserves the chance to thrive,” said a statement in support of the day of action.