Feb. 28-March 8: Shuttles Replacing Orange Line Service from Forest Hills to Back Bay

Argh! Shuttle buses will be replacing Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Back Bay from Feb. 28 through March 8 for signal upgrades.

All shuttle buses will be accessible, says the MBTA.

Other info to know:

Travel Time:

Riders using shuttle bus service should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should allow for at least 30 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

Shuttle Bus Stops:

Back Bay:

Northbound/Southbound – Back Bay Station (165 Dartmouth St)

Massachusetts Avenue:

Northbound – Columbus Ave @ Mass Ave (584 Columbus Ave)

Southbound – Columbus Ave @ Mass Ave (585 Columbus Ave)

Ruggles:

Northbound – Ruggles Station (Upper Busway)

Southbound – Columbus Ave @ Melnea Cass Blvd.

Roxbury Crossing:

Northbound – Columbus Ave @ Malcolm X Blvd (1184 Columbus Ave)

Southbound – Tremont St @ Roxbury Crossing Station (1135 Columbus Ave)

Jackson Square:

Northbound – Jackson Square Station (250 Centre St)

Southbound – Columbus Ave @ Amory St (1579 Columbus Ave)

Stony Brook:

Northbound – Stony Brook Station

Southbound – Amory St @ Boylston St (207 Amory St)

Green Street:

Northbound – Amory St @ Green St (420 Amory St)

Southbound – Green St Station (465 Amory St)

Forest Hills:

Forest Hills Station (Lower Busway)

Fare-Free Commuter Rail Alternative:

Riders can use the Franklin/Foxboro, Needham, or Providence/Stoughton Lines fare-free for service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay and South Station. The trip between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Commuter Rail is approximately 10 minutes. Regular fares will apply to travel beyond Forest Hills.