Six-Story Building Proposed for Property Across from Forest Hills Station

By David Ertischek on February 25, 2026

A developer has proposed razing a single-story retail building at the corner of Tower and Washington streets to erect a new six-story mixed-use building.

A rendering of the project for the corner of Washington and Tower streets.

The project is listed for 3716-3724 Washington St., which was last home to Forest Hills Dental.

According to documents filed with Boston’s Planning Department, the project would be 65-feet tall, include two first floor retail units, 35 residential units (27 market rate units and 8 affordable units), and 10 off-street parking spaces.

The project would also include widening the sidewalks on Tower Street to allow easier pedestrian access and street trees. The alley between the proposed project site and the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home would also be widened to provide safer entering and exiting on Tower Street.

There will be a public meeting about the project on March 11, 2026. The public comment period is currently open through March 25, 2026.

 

Published in Development

