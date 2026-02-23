Two JP Orgs Receive City Grants Supporting Black Men & Boys Across Boston

Two Jamaica Plain organization were recently awarded $10,000 each in Community Empowerment Grants from the city.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Black Male Advancement announced that 39 community-based organizations across Boston received a total of $500,000.

Included in those 39 orgs, are Bikes Not Bombs and Justice for Housing.

The grants support organizations “…that are leading transformative work to improve outcomes across education, economic opportunity, health, and community safety.”

The grants are given to organizations that prioritized one of seven focus areas:

Mentoring and Out-of-School Time

Youth and Young Adult Pathways

Housing Mobility

Economic Inclusion and Wealth Building

Workforce Training and Development

Fatherhood Engagement

Mental Health and Wellness