Fundraiser for Those Affected by Wyman Street Fire

An online fundraiser for those affected by the Wyman Street fire that occurred on Feb. 18 quickly raised more than $17,000. There will also be an in-person fundraiser on Friday night to raise more money and donations for the 13 people displaced by the fire.

The GoFundMe fundraiser created by a neighbor says the family that owns the house has two girls and could only grab their coats and winter boots. They need clothing, backpacks, and more. The other two families also need essentials such as socks, underwear, sweaters, and more.

Spontaneous Celebrations (45 Danforth St.) is hosting a drive for those affected and will be collecting items to help. The fundraiser will be from 6-9 pm.

The following items are needed: