Fundraiser for Those Affected by Wyman Street Fire

An online fundraiser for those affected by the Wyman Street fire that occurred on Feb. 18 quickly raised more than $17,000. There will also be an in-person fundraiser on Friday night to raise more money and donations for the 13 people displaced by the fire.
The GoFundMe fundraiser created by a neighbor says the family that owns the house has two girls and could only grab their coats and winter boots. They need clothing, backpacks, and more. The other two families also need essentials such as socks, underwear, sweaters, and more.
Spontaneous Celebrations (45 Danforth St.) is hosting a drive for those affected and will be collecting items to help. The fundraiser will be from 6-9 pm.
The following items are needed:
Women’s clothing:
(Sizes XS/S, and M)
Sweaters, tops, bottoms
New socks, new underwear, bras
Gift cards
Women’s shoes (Size 8)
Tween clothing for girl (size 10-12)
Girls shoes (size 2-3)
Men’s Clothing:
Shirts (L)
Pants (size 34/34 or 33/34)
Snow gear (L)
New socks, new underwear
Coats
Mens shoes (size 11)
Hats, scarves, gloves, backpacks, school and art supplies