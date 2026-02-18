 Press "Enter" to skip to content

13 People Displaced By 3-Alarm Fire on Wyman Street

By David Ertischek on February 18, 2026

A three-alarm fire on Wyman Street during the early hours of Wednesday morning displaced 13 people, and sent a firefighter and one resident to the hospital.

Boston Fire responded to the fire at 98 Wyman St., around 4:45 am. Heavy fire was seen upon arrival, and the fire extended to the adjacent home at 100 Wyman St., reported the Boston Fire Department.

The firefighter transported to the hospital was hurt when a ceiling collapsed. In total, 11 adults, two children, and a cat and a dog, were displaced. Red Cross was working with those displaced to provide housing.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to monitor any hotspots.

 

