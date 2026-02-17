Behan Caffe Looking to Open Across from Brendan Behan Pub

Looks like the Brendan Behan Pub will have a sister restaurant across the street in the future.

The Behan Caffe participated in a licensing board hearing to take over the space at 380 Centre St. The Brendan Behan Pub is at 378 Centre St. This news was first reported by Boston Restaurant Talk.

The Caffe would fit well with the Pub because the Pub doesn’t serve food, and the Behan Caffe wants to having a 1,300 sq. ft dining room and bar seating, as well as a 7-day all-alcohol license.

The listing said that Michael Soltani of the Pub would be the manager, who became the owner of the Pub in 2007. The pub opened its doors in the 1980s, according to Boston Restaurant Talk. While the Pub doesn’t serve food, patrons are welcome to bring their own food while getting drinks at the Pub. Closing time would be 1 am.