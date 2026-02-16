Listen to Mayor Wu Explain Benefits of a New White Stadium in Franklin Park

Whether you like it or not, there will be a new White Stadium in Franklin Park — so it’s important to understand the benefits the city will enjoy thanks to the new stadium.

Yes, White Stadium is costing a lot more than originally thought ($325 million total), and the city footing $135 million of the cost. According to Mayor Michelle Wu, that $135 million is protected by guaranteed maximum pricing contracts.

The new White Stadium will be the athletics home for Boston Public Schools, and students will be using the stadium every day of the year, which includes the summertime, as well as the 20 game days for the Boston Legacy FC — Boston’s new professional women’s soccer league team. Boston Legacy is responsible for the day-to-day management an upkeep of the stadium, and its multi-million lease agreement includes other benefits to the city.

Wu dives into the benefits in two videos, explaining community benefits such as hiring local workers and businesses — particularly that 44% of $43 million of early contracts has gone to minority- and woman-owned businesses.

