Skate On! Kelly Ice Rink Open for the Winter Season

The Kelly Ice Rink is now open for the season!



The open-air rink operated by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) opened this past weekend, and skate rentals will be available starting Dec. 20 (but anyone with their own skates are welcome to skate for free).

The rink is located behind the Stony Brook MBTA Orange Line station on Marbury Terrace. There is limited parking nearby.

The Friends of the Kelly Rink also offer learn to skate classes for several levels. See the skating lessons page for more details and a link to registration (some levels have open spot and other levels have waiting lists). Lessons are from Jan. 10 to Feb. 28, for 30 minutes with time slots at 11 and 11:30 am and noon and 12:30 pm. Classes are for ages 5 and older.