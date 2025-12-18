New Water Bubblers/Bottle Fillers Coming to Southwest Corridor



The new bottle filler/bubblers are being installed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) at the Johnson Spray Deck, the bike path near the Stonybrook MBTA stop and Mission Hill behind BPD Headquarters. Come spring there will be new bottle filler/bubblers along the Southwest Corridor.

As of now, there are concrete squares for the bubblers to stand up that were installed by DCR crews, with a tube coming up from them, which will be attached to the bubblers.

DCR is also installing other bottle fillers/bubblers across the state.