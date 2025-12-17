Police Arrest Suspect in Jamaica Plain for 1997 Murder

Boston Police arrested a man on Tuesday in Jamaica Plain, charging him with a 1997 murder.



Brian Keazer, 50, of Boston, was arrested by the BPD Fugitive Unit around 12:15 pm, and at the time there was a Suffolk Superior Court warrant for him for the murder of Ruth Foster, 56, according to Boston Police.

Investigators allegedly linked the accused to the killing through a sample of his DNA they recovered from spit in a parking lot, said a prosecutor in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, according to MassLive.com.

Boston Police shared details about the murder: around 1:24 am on Oct. 14, 1997, police were called to 47 Withington St., in Dorchester, and found the victim.