Mozart Street Playground Redesign Meeting on Dec. 18

Boston Parks & Rec would like to hear from residents on how to redesign the Mozart Street Playground.



The project will focus on improving existing uses including the playground and play equipment, amphitheater, seating areas, a sprayground, and public art. The basketball court is being reconstructed in a separate project.

The park was established in 1959, and in November a sculpture of the 19th century politician and Dominican Republic founding father Juan Pablo Duarte was installed.

The project is expected to be finished in 2027, and community engagement is kicking off Dec. 18 with an in-person meeting at Hyde Square Task Force (30 Sunnyside St.,) from 6-7:30 pm.