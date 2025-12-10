Goodbye Fiore’s Bakery? Building Listed for Sale with Option to Dissolve Business and Deliver Vacant

The South Street building that’s home to longtime Jamaica Plain fixture Fiore’s Bakery is for sale for $2.9 million, and there’s a possibility the restaurant could close as part of the sale.



The listing for the building says there are two 4-bedroom residential units with covered porches, and the bakery that’s been open since 2004, which includes a licensed 20×20 patio. The apartments are also individually listed as 3-bedroom units, one priced at $749,000 and 1,350 sq. ft., and the other at $662,800 and 1,216 sq. ft. It’s not clear why one listing lists the units as 4-bedrooms and the individual listings say the condos are 3-bedroom units.

The real estate listing says there is “strong income potential” with projected rent of $15,000-$18,000 per month with the business in place. But it also ominously says there is “the option to dissolve the business and deliver vacant.”

The Boston Assessing Department says the building and individual condos are owned by the Fifty Five South St LLC.