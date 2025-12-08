Survey Says: City Wants to Know How to Improve Jefferson Playground

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is in the middle of reimagining and redesigning the Jefferson Playground, and wants users of the playground to take a survey to help planners know what people use and want.



Jefferson Playground is located next to the Hennigan K-8 School, and is the gateway to the Nira Rock Urban Wild. This project is currently in the design phase. The city’s website says the timeline of the project is still to be determined.

Urban planners want to know how people use the playground: use the playground, play basketball, play with your dog, play baseball, use the batting cage, exercise, sunbathe (that’s an option). Click here to take the survey to tell the city what you’d like to see at the playground.

The city held one community meeting about Jefferson Playground’s redesign in October 2025. There aren’t any scheduled future meetings about the playground at present time.

You can watch a video of the meeting below:

