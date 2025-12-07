Ten Tables Closing After 25 Years…But Stay Tuned

The owner of Ten Tables said that the restaurant is closing on New Year’s Eve after 25 years — but to make way for a new venture.



Owner Krista Kranyak informed the community via Facebook about the the restaurant that many have come to love for years for date nights, celebrating special occasions, and tasty meals.

Kranyak explained said that she opened the restaurant as a tiny, European neighborhood restaurant “…at a time when ‘farm-to-table’ was still more philosophy than practice, we helped pioneer that movement here in JP—cooking simply, seasonally, and as close to the farmers and makers as possible.”

Kranyak thanked customers, farmers, and staff members for all the years of support, and also said something new will be coming to space, but didn’t quite say what it is i.e. a new restaurant??

“In this same beloved space, I’ll be reimagining what comes next: a new concept that honors the intentional, crafted, and change-making purpose that is my passion. I can’t wait to share more soon.”

So stay tuned for what’s coming next. And in the mean time go enjoy your last meal at Ten Tables.

