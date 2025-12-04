Enchanted Trolley Tour Stopping in Jamaica Plain on Dec. 6

The mayor’s annual Enchanted Trolley Tour will be make its way to Jamaica Plain on Saturday.





Boston’s 29th Annual Enchanted Trolley Tour will visit 16 neighborhoods this Saturday and Sunday.

“The annual Enchanted Trolley Tour is a beloved annual tradition bringing families together across the city to kick off the holiday season. I can’t wait to see everyone at this year’s celebrations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The Enchanted Trolley Tour is a Boston tradition of lighting neighborhood holiday trees with Santa in tow.

Enchanted Trolley Tour dates, times, and locations are as follows:

This Saturday’s schedule is as follows: