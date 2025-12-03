JP Holiday Light Show and South Street Illumination Debut Thursday

The annual JP Holiday Light Show is debuting Thursday night as the laser show is projected onto the steeple of the First Baptist Church.



The show kicks off at 5 pm, and features an animated version of “Twas the Night Before Solstice,” with the famous Jamaica Plain albino squirrel, and a slideshow of drawings by children in the community.

Thursday’s debut show will be followed by JP Honk playing/parading down the street, and everyone is invited, to the South Street Mall & Courts to see the animated curtain of lights along the fence.

It will be cold, but that’s okay because hot cocoa and light refreshments will be served.

The JP Holiday Light Show and South Street Illumination will continue every night until January 3, 2026.

More details about the JP Holiday Light Show:

The projection show is bilingual. Use your mobile device to scan the QR code at the beginning of the show to listen in English or Spanish. Shows are at 5:00, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6:00, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, and 8:45 pm. The show plays every night from Dec. 4 to Jan. 3.

More details about the South Street Illumination:

For the first time, there will be a curtain of lights with animation at the South Street Mall & Courts. The lights will be on every night from 5 to 9 pm from Dec. 4 to Jan. 3, 2026.

The shows are supported by JP Centre/South Main Streets.