10-Year Anniversary of Monthly Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter is Thursday

This Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of community members, local organizations and faith leaders gathering on the first Thursday of each month for a community Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter.



“Ten years of showing up every month, rain or shine, sweltering heat and freezing

cold, is a testament to Jamaica Plain’s deep commitment to equity, dignity, and

collective responsibility,” said Penny Wells, one of the organizers of the vigil. “We come together to honor lives taken, to support one another, and to affirm that Black Lives Matter today

and every day.”

The vigil has been held every month on the lawn of the First Baptist Church since December 2015 to provide a visible reminder of the community’s commitment to racial justice.

Thursday’s vigil (5:30-6:30 pm) will provide an opportunity for participants to reflect on both the progress made and the work still ahead. The vigil will include remarks by founders of the vigil, current members of the Vigil Planning Group and regular attendees.

As at all past vigils, Thursday’s event will include a call-and-response reading of names of lives lost to racist violence, a silent standout along Centre Street and a chant of Black Lives Matter.

Everyone is welcome to attend whether you’ve attended any or no vigils in the past. Participants are encouraged to bring signs in support of Black Lives Matter, and signs are also provided by organizers.