Please Harvest Your Kale Before Frost Gets It!

From a stroll by the Minton Stable Community Garden, it was evident that numerous garden plots still had beautiful kale and other plants, waiting to be harvested. And while kale is cold-hardy, and could make it through the winter, it’s not guaranteed to do so.



But what is guaranteed — is that if you harvest your kale before the frost comes — you’ll be able to eat it. Roasted kale. Sauted kale. Kale soup. Kale chips! Here’s a link to 30 recipes for kale!

Surely the Minton Garden is not the only community garden in Jamaica Plain with harvestable plants. So if you’ve got a garden plot, harvest your plants before it’s too late.

P.S. This is not meant to shame any gardeners — we just want the kale to be eaten and not wasted. Apologies to any gardener who may have a plan for their kale.