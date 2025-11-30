Wanted: Food Justice Coordinator for The Centre Food Hub

The First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain is seeking a Food Justice Coordinator to support the Centre for Faith, Art & Justice’s ( The Centre) Food Justice Program , a project of the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain.

The Centre’s Food Justice Program remains one of the fastest growing food security initiatives serving Greater Boston. Our mission is to help to mitigate the growing hunger crisis of neighbors impacted by food insecurity. The weekly food program consists of 2 community meals, a 5-day pick-up food pantry and a low-cost community market for our community.