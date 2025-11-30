Wanted: Food Justice Coordinator for The Centre Food Hub

Are you passionate about food insecurity initiatives — then you might be interested in a food justice coordinator position through the First Baptist Church’s Food Justice Program.
The Centre Food Justice Program posted about the job opening on its Facebook page. Below are some of the details:
The First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain is seeking a Food Justice Coordinator to support the Centre for Faith, Art & Justice’s (The Centre) Food Justice Program, a project of the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain.The Centre’s Food Justice Program remains one of the fastest growing food security initiatives serving Greater Boston. Our mission is to help to mitigate the growing hunger crisis of neighbors impacted by food insecurity. The weekly food program consists of 2 community meals, a 5-day pick-up food pantry and a low-cost community market for our community.
….Responsibilities of this role include:Build and maintain relationships with vendors, farms, bakeries, groceries, City agencies and programs with similar missions
…….
Exercise good judgment, diplomacy, and sensitivity to all persons, regardless of faith, economic status, disability, culture, race, age, gender, sexual orientation and human condition.SKILLS/REQUIREMENTSAt least 2 years non-profit program management experience preferredFood procurement, recovery and distribution experience preferredLicenses, Registrations, and CertificatesValid Driver’s licenseServSafe and Massachusetts Allergen Awareness certificationCOMPENSATION:$63,250, 40 hours per week120 hours of Vacation cumulative for the year64 hours of Sick Leave cumulative for the yearPaid Federal HolidaysAt this time there are no other benefits, including health, dental, or retirement
To Apply: Please send a cover letter and resume to revashlee@gmail.com