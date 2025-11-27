How Can The City Best Support Youth Sports Team? Let ‘Em Know in Dec. 1 Hearing

How can the city increase youth sport participation? That’s a question the Boston City Council will be discussing this Monday — and they’d like to hear your thoughts on the matter.



District 6 City Councilor Ben Weber is sponsoring a Dec. 1 hearing on how the city can best support youth sports teams and athletes. They’re going to review the city’s organization of youth sports opportunities, identify key barriers to participation, and methods to expand access to youth sports.

Members of the public are invited to attend and testify in person or virtually. Those wishing to testify in person should arrive five minutes before the hearing to sign up. Those wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email ccc.swfc@boston.gov for a link and instructions to do so.

Oftentimes a barrier can be not having quality places to play sports, or any places to play sports. Thankfully in Jamaica Plain several locations have been improved in the last year or two: English High’s track was upgraded to World Athletics standards; the grass field and baseball field at Murphy Playground were regraded and redone; and the outdoor basketball courts by English High School were redone. Pickleball courts were also added to the English High tennis courts, but pickleball is more of an adult sport, although it won’t be too long before there are Boston schools pickleball teams.

The big athletics opportunity on the horizon is the remaking of White Stadium in Franklin Park. There will be a new field and new track that Boston teams will be able to use.

The hearing is on Monday, Dec. 1 at 10 am at Boston City Hall (5th Floor Iannella Chamber). The hearing can be livestreamed at boston.gov/city-council-tv.