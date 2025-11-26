 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Event for Young Adults at Arnold Arboretum Spotlighting Research

By David Ertischek on November 26, 2025

The Arnold Arboretum is hosting an event for young adults that will have food, drinks, live music, and is occurring in a building that’s rarely open to the public.

The event will be in the Weld Hill Research Center, a state-of-the-art research facility. This event is “…designed to appeal to those 21-45 or who are young at heart, this event is a premier opportunity to immerse yourself in the plants, purpose, and passion of the Arnold Arboretum with other metropolitan nature enthusiasts.”

The event is Dec. 5 from 6:30-9:30 pm. Click here to purchase tickets.

