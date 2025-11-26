Event for Young Adults at Arnold Arboretum Spotlighting Research

The Arnold Arboretum is hosting an event for young adults that will have food, drinks, live music, and is occurring in a building that’s rarely open to the public.



The event will be in the Weld Hill Research Center, a state-of-the-art research facility. This event is “…designed to appeal to those 21-45 or who are young at heart, this event is a premier opportunity to immerse yourself in the plants, purpose, and passion of the Arnold Arboretum with other metropolitan nature enthusiasts.”

The event is Dec. 5 from 6:30-9:30 pm. Click here to purchase tickets.