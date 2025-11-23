BalletRox Now Offering All Teen Classes for Free

BalletRox offers three types of classes to teenagers — and all of them are now being offered for free.

BalletRox offers teen ballet, hip-hop, and Afro-fusion classes.

Teen Ballet is offered Monday (5:30-6:30 pm) and Saturday (noon-1 pm). Students will master the fundamentals of ballet. Ballet positions, steps, correct vocabulary, developing proper posture, body alignment and technique through barre work and center floor exercises.

Hip-hop class is offered Saturday (1-2 pm). Students will learn foundational hip-hop techniques including grooves, footwork, and freestyle. The high-energy class focuses on building personal style, mastering choreography, and expressing one’s self through movement. This is good for dancers of all levels.

Afro-fusion class is offered Saturday (11am-noon). This class explores West African and Diasporic roots of dances seen today. This is a high-energy class that welcomes questions, celebrates shared knowledge, and opens doors to new ways of moving. This is a good class for curious dancers ready to expand their horizons.

Students can register at theballetrox.org/studio-program