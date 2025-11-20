Yummy! Franklin Park Zoo Animals Enjoying Arnold Arboretum Clippings

Arnold Arboretum plant clippings are used for a lot of things: mulch, compost, repurposed, made into benches, used by woodworkers. And they’re also fed to giraffes and other Franklin Park Zoo animals.



“We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership with the Arboretum. They supply species of plants that are not found on zoo grounds or are very slow growing,” said Nicole Hellmuth, a Senior Keeper at Franklin Park Zoo. “Their donations let us offer larger quantities along with new tastes and tactile experiences for animals, like thorny branches similar to what giraffes have evolved to eat. It’s been fun for the keepers to see what the animals like and don’t like too.In general, we’ve found that most animals aren’t picky when it comes to fresh woody branches!”

The exchanging of cuttings for culinary treats for animals is due to a three-year-old partnership between the Franklin Park Zoo and the Arnold Arboretum. Zoo staff provide the horticulturists at the Arboretum with a list of plants that are safe and tasty for the animals to eat, including honey locust, linden, grapevine, knotweed, viburnum and hawthorn. When there is a substantial amount of plants clipped at the Arboretum, the team calls its counterparts at the Zoo, who drive over to collect browse that might be needed by the Animal Care team.

“Being able to share our browse with the zoo is just one small way we take advantage of the entire life cycle of our plants and put them to good use,” said Brendan Keegan, Horticulturist at the Arnold Arboretum. “We care deeply about our relationships with the community and neighboring institutions, and we are proud to be able to support our neighbors — human and animals.”