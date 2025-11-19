Korean Street Food Restaurant Gangnam Spice Opening Friday in Jackson Square

A new fast-casual restaurant is bringing Korean fried chicken and street food to Jackson Square.



Gangnam Spice is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday at 4 pm at 225 Centre St. Restaurant founders and husband-and-wife Richard Kim and Jiyeon Lee are excited about the brand’s K-inspired concept aimed at Boston’s growing community of Korean culture, K-pop, and street food fans.

“We wanted to create a place that feels like stepping into modern Seoul — crispy Korean fried chicken, street snacks, good music, and a vibe that speaks to Gen Z and Millennials,” said Lee. “Gangnam is where I’m from, and I wanted to share that energy here.”

Gangnam Spice blends authentic Seoul flavors with a fun, youth-oriented atmosphere, said the owners. While Lee grew up in Seoul’s Gangnam district in South Korea, Kim, a Korean-American left a career in the AI industry to launch the restaurant to support his wife’s dream of opening her Korean concept in Boston.

“Boston has so many people who love K-dramas, K-pop, and Korean food, but not enough spots doing Korean street food in a way that’s fast, approachable, and still authentic,” said Kim. “Gangnam Spice is our way of making that culture accessible — right off the Orange Line.”

Gangnam Spice will focus on Korean fried chicken, along with popular Korean street eats in a quick, counter-service format.