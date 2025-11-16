Jamaica Plain Fashion Designer Arroyo Creates Style with ‘Big-Kid Energy’

Growing up, Michaela Chavelis Arroyo loved creating fashion shows with her Bratz Dolls. While her models are no longer toys, her brand Chavelis Playhouse channels the same spirit of childlike imagination.



Since founding the company in 2018, Arroyo has designed pieces for London Fashion Week, collaborated with clothing companies like Valentino and Gap and was featured in British Vogue.

After graduating with her Bachelor’s in Fashion from the Pratt Institute in New York City, Arroyo was refining her portfolio. While crocheting a series of ski masks, she became curious about combining yarn creations with streetwear style. This idea ultimately became Chavelis Playhouse.

“A lot of people see it [crochet] as such an old craft,” said Arroyo. “I wanted to bring that into the modern world in a different way.”

In addition to crochet and streetwear, Arroyo’s work incorporates couture, nostalgic bright colors and bold prints.

“It’s really inspired by spreading big kid energy,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo said much of her design inspiration comes from her own childhood.

The designer grew up in Jamaica Plain surrounded by a creative family. She recalled her grandfather taking coconut shells and making them into dollhouse pieces for her, and her dressing up her toys alongside her brother. At age nine, her parents bought her her first sewing machine. She then began to take an interest in the craft, creating blankets, hoodies, and stuffed animals. Throughout high school, she experimented with different mediums, including taking art classes and pursuing photography.

While Arroyo was largely inspired by her own youth, another influence came from her work as an early childhood educator.

“I was doing these crafts and finding new ways to provide this [early childhood] education, which involved a lot of textural activities, colorful activities,” said Arroyo. “I feel like that translates a lot through my clothing, where you’ll see elements that are very puffered [and] textures like different textures of yarns.”

Arroyo’s designs also pay tribute to her Puerto Rican heritage. Last year, she designed a piece inspired by the Vejigante mask, a colorful, horned mask that symbolizes the island’s folklore and culture.

“The colors are so delicate, but yet it’s so strong,” said Arroyo, describing her piece. “I just feel like it merges my worlds together really well.”

While she moved to New York City for college, Arroyo came back to Jamaica Plain during the pandemic in 2020. Now, she wants to give back to the local artistic community.

“I’m very interested in looking for more artists, more creative people, people who have a story to tell, and creating a platform for them,” said Arroyo.

On Nov. 2, Arroyo hosted a Chavelis Playhouse Meet and Greet at the Grain of Sand Salon in Jamaica Plain, offering artists and fashion lovers a chance to interact.

In the future, she plans to create a group where different artists can share their work with Jamaica Plain monthly. She also hopes to start her own art market.

“I’m hoping to just take some time to settle back into my roots a little bit, continue doing my shows, pouring myself back into my brand, [and] into the community,” said Arroyo.