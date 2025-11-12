Gardner Museum Exhibit Features English High Grad Allan Rohan Crite

English High School graduate Allan Rohan Crite’s work celebrated a multicultural, multiracial, multigenerational community, and can be seen in a special gallery exhibit at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.



There is an ad for the gallery on the sidewalk on Williams Street outside of English High School, and in ad by the BlueBikes station, also on Williams Street.

Allan Rohan Crite: Urban Glory is on display through January 19 in the Hostetter Gallery.

